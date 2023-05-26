In a promising announcement, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi Friday expressed his government's unwavering commitment to transform Abbottabad University of Science & Technology (AUST) into the nation's premier educational institution

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :In a promising announcement, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi Friday expressed his government's unwavering commitment to transform Abbottabad University of Science & Technology (AUST) into the nation's premier educational institution.

Emphasizing the significance of empowering the youth, the Minister underscored the implementation of strategic measures aimed at providing youth with unparalleled opportunities, said Abbasi during a cheque distribution ceremony.

Some 240 university graduates received cheques amount Rs 31 million as part of the Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Program.

The Minister recalled Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) tenure when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif allocated substantial funds for the varsity, adding that Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif will also pay visit to the university in near future to address prevailing challenges and seek effective resolutions.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi stated that till 2014 no progress was made in the establishment of AUST, but it was implemented after the than prime minister Nawaz Sharif earmarked funds of Rs one billion for land acquisition.

The PML-N government had increased the fund for higher education from Rs34 billion to Rs174 billion in 2013 which was reduced by the previous government to only 64 billion rupees, he noted.

Vice-Chancellor AUST Professor Dr Mujaddid-ur-Rehman stated that through 310 scholarships, students will have research opportunities, besides acquiring further education at the international level.

The Vice-Chancellor informed the Federal Minister about the current issues of the university and demanded that in the light of the Supreme Court's orders, a case for the payment of 40 billion rupees in compensation for the acquisition of 1,134 kanals of land and 2.53 billion rupees for the provision of 111 kanals and 16 marlas of land in the Hazara Expressway should be approved by the Finance Department.