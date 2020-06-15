Austerity drive, NA secretariat saves Rs 360 mln

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :As a result of the strict economic measures taken by the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser around Rs. 360 million have been saved and surrendered to the public exchequer.

The savings have been made from different heads of account by discouraging lavish and unnecessary expenditure while ensuring smooth conduct of the official obligations of the National Assembly Secretariat, said a news release issued here on Monday.

In compliance of the austerity drive of the government, the Speaker National Assembly issued special instructions for controlling the expenditure of the Secretariat.

The Speaker National Assembly constantly oversaw the monetary matters of the National Assembly Secretariat with special emphasis on curtailing the avoidable and unnecessary expenditure.