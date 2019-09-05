Austerity Drive: Nearly 9 in 10 Pakistanis feel that all official residences that currently exceed 1 kanal should be converted into public buildings

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 9 in 10 Pakistanis feel that all official residences that currently exceed 1 kanal should be converted into public buildings

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 9 in 10 Pakistanis feel that all official residences that currently exceed 1 kanal should be converted into public buildings.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, what measure will be necessary if people responsible for political and administrative leadership are willing to adopt austerity? I will read out a few measures to you, please tell for each if it is necessary, not necessary or inappropriate as an austerity measure [All official residences that currently exceed 1 kanal should be converted into public buildings]?” In response, 87% believed that this is a necessary step for austerity whereas 6% Pakistanis felt that it is not a necessary.

4% Pakistanis thought that it is inappropriate while another 3% said they did not know/did not wish to respond.