Austerity drive: Public Accounts Committee accuses communication ministry for buying new vehicles

The subcommittee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Friday observed that the Ministry of Communication after auctioning old vehicles in the name of austerity, bought new ones for its use

The convener of the committee MNA Noor Alam Khan said this while pointing out to the secretary Ministry of Communication Jawwad Rafique Malik.

Clarifying the allegation, the communication secretary told the committee that the vehicles were purchased before the launch of austerity drive.

The committee also expressed displeasure for noncompliance of its orders regarding repair maintenance of M-1 motorway.

The committee also inquired from the ministry as to why Hakla (M-1) to Dera Ismail Khan Motorway Package has not yet been completed.

The secretary told the committee that the reason of delay in the project is non availability of funds as Rs40 billion are required for the project and Rs11 billion have been allocated for this project in the current fiscal year.

If the ministry cannot even get required funds for its ongoing projects than Who is responsible for ministry's bad performance, asked the convener.

He said, ministry's land acquisition team is involved in corruption and he has all proofs of buying of land at exorbitant rates near Northern Bypass, Peshawar.

"I need complete briefing on this and I will refer the case to the NAB" Noor said.

Senator Shibli Fraz said no politician can be involved in corrupt practices without the connivance of the officer concerned in the ministry.

The convener of the committee said alignments of the routes are deliberately changed under the political pressures, but he will not allow this to happen as long as he is in the Parliament.

The secretary reluctantly agreed with committee's observation and said the ministry tries to find the shortest route to save the national wealth.