Austerity Ensured As Pakistani Missions Spent $2.19 Mln In 5 Years, Senate Told
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Upper House of the Parliament on Friday was informed that the Pakistani embassies abroad had spent $2.19 million in past five years on lieu of different expenses including renovations and maintenance.
During the question hour of fifth meeting of the 342nd Senate session, Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said the country had 48 chancery buildings, 38 embassies, 13 official residents and 11 apartments.
"In the past five years the total expenses made are $2.19 million whereas a tap change costs 500-1000 Pounds abroad and the expenses vary from country to country.
He said the embassies are visited by dignitaries and therefore need to be in up-to-date condition.
He informed that a total budget allocated for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was Rs 42 billion, whereas the Ministry used Rs 5 billion for managing its activities in the country.
He stated that the salaries and diplomats lifestyle as compared to others was already based on austerity and were fixed after many procedures. Every embassy's accounts officer maintains it, he added.
Senator Mohsin Aziz pointed out delay in missions' salaries and emoluments, to which Minister Tarar said the issue emerged after pressure on foreign exchange reserves, adding that the report would be submitted to the House later.
APP/ajb
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO visits residence of martyred cop12 minutes ago
-
Moonshine liquor claims life of young man22 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar grieved over demise of Ihtesham Yusuf's mother22 minutes ago
-
Chinese Ambassador, delegation visits KU31 minutes ago
-
KMC observes Defence Day31 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits residence of Shaheed Lt. Abdul Moeed31 minutes ago
-
Defense Day celebrated at University of Sindh31 minutes ago
-
Delegation of scholars calls on Mohsin Naqvi, Chaudhry Salik Hussain32 minutes ago
-
CDA opens doors to unsolicited proposals for Islamabad's infrastructure development32 minutes ago
-
RWMC organizes walk to mark Defence Day32 minutes ago
-
Gov’t launches orientation program for workers going abroad: Salik32 minutes ago
-
Secy visits Faisalabad Food Authority Lab42 minutes ago