Austerity ensured as Pakistani missions spent $2.19 mln in 5 years, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Upper House of the Parliament on Friday was informed that the Pakistani embassies abroad had spent $2.19 million in past five years on lieu of different expenses including renovations and maintenance.

During the question hour of fifth meeting of the 342nd Senate session, Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said the country had 48 chancery buildings, 38 embassies, 13 official residents and 11 apartments.

"In the past five years the total expenses made are $2.19 million whereas a tap change costs 500-1000 Pounds abroad and the expenses vary from country to country.

He said the embassies are visited by dignitaries and therefore need to be in up-to-date condition.

He informed that a total budget allocated for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was Rs 42 billion, whereas the Ministry used Rs 5 billion for managing its activities in the country.

He stated that the salaries and diplomats lifestyle as compared to others was already based on austerity and were fixed after many procedures. Every embassy's accounts officer maintains it, he added.

Senator Mohsin Aziz pointed out delay in missions' salaries and emoluments, to which Minister Tarar said the issue emerged after pressure on foreign exchange reserves, adding that the report would be submitted to the House later.

APP/ajb