Austerity Measures: Customs desists using luxury vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Following the government directions regarding austerity measures, Collectorate Customs (Enforcement) discontinued the use of luxury cars for the utility of public money rationally.

A spokesperson for Customs said on Thursday that keeping in view the extraordinary financial crunch the country was faced with, the department and to conserve resources, Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has issued to enforce austerity measures during the current fiscal year.

He said that the collectorate immediately discontinued usage of luxury vehicles. The step would curtail expenditure to reduce financial deficit, he concluded.