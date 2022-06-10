Austerity measures vital to meet economic challenges: NA Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday said that Pakistan is facing acute economic challenges and it is vital to introduce and implement austerity measures at personal and collective level to meet economic crisis.

He expressed these views during his meeting with Chairman Senate who calls on him, said a news release.

He said that Parliament being the representative of masses should lead in adopting austerity measures.

During the meeting, it was decided to adopt austerity measures in Parliament immediately. It was decided to reduce petrol expenditure in Parliament Upto 40 percents.

It was also decided that 40% reduction in petrol would be applicable to the NA Speaker Deputy Speaker, Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Senate and other senior officials. This measures is also applicable to Chairmen of the Standing Committees of both the Houses and all of the Officers as well.