UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austerity Policy Being Implemented In All Gov't Departments: Ali Muhammad

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 04:33 PM

Austerity policy being implemented in all gov't departments: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday said that the government had fully embarked upon the agenda of observing austerity across all the government institutions and departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday said that the government had fully embarked upon the agenda of observing austerity across all the government institutions and departments.

Speaking in National Assembly here, he said the Prime Minister Office saved 29 percent of its budget during the year 2019-20 as an amount of Rs 137 million out of total allocation of Rs 474 million had been returned.

Similarly, he said in 2018-19, Rs 454 million were allocated for Prime Minister House, out of which only Rs 304 million were utilized during the year.

With respect to expenditures in Prime Minister House, the minister of state said that the expenditures were brought down from Rs 1.4 billion to Rs 670 million.

He said numbers of employees which were 522 were reduced by half while numbers of vehicles were also brought down from 74 to 46.

He said the Prime Minister lived in his own house in Bani Gala and unlike in the past there was no camp office of Prime Minister.

He said former Prime Minister had declared his house at Raiwind Lahore as a camp house where all types of expenditures were paid from the government exchequer.

Giving details of expenditures incurred during visits of the heads of states to United Nations annual meeting, Ali Muhammad Khan said US$1.3 million were spent during the visit of former president Asif Ali Zardari to the UN, while $1.1 million were spent during visit of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Similarly he said during visit of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visit, an amount of $500,000 was spent while Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit incurred only $162,000 from the national exchequer.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Raiwind Prime Minister United Nations Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Budget Visit Vehicles Bani All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Justice Department Prepares to File Antitrust L ..

22 seconds ago

Dubai Future Foundation discusses opportunities to ..

34 minutes ago

Petroleum products cheaper in Pakistan as compared ..

24 seconds ago

National Assembly approves 10 govt. demands for In ..

25 seconds ago

Former star Tovey ditched as South Africa technica ..

27 seconds ago

Man commits suicide in Faisalabad

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.