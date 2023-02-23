Austerity policy to be strictly enforced; no laxity to be tolerated: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the austerity policy he had announced a day earlier would be enforced strictly and no laxity in that regard would be tolerated

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the austerity policy, said the "historic" decisions made to promote austerity and simplicity would have a far-reaching impact that also got applause from the public.

He directed the formation of a monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of the decisions. The committee would meet at least fortnightly.

To be chaired by a cabinet member from a coalition party, the monitoring committee would comprise representation from all the allied parties.

Other committee members would include Special Assistant to the PM Jahanzeb Khan, Principal Secretary to the PM and the Federal Finance Secretary.

The prime minister said the austerity measures would help save national resources; however, effective outcomes depended on their full enforcement.

Federal ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema, Advisor Qamar Zaman Kaira, Minister of State Hashim Notezai, SAPM Jahanzeb Khan and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.