Australia Celebrates Growing Bonds With Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Australian High Commission hosted its annual Australia Day in Spring reception in Islamabad, celebrating the strong and growing connections between the people of Australia and Pakistan.
This year’s event focused on the theme of people-to-people ties, brought to life through a vibrant mix of cultural experiences.
Guests were welcomed by kangaroos painted in Pakistani truck art style, the sounds of native Australian birds, and digital displays highlighting the natural beauty of Australia's six states and two territories.
In his remarks, High Commissioner Neil Hawkins emphasized the deep roots and bright future of the bilateral relationship.
“This relationship is powered by people,” he said. “From the Baloch cameleers who helped shape Australia’s outback, to the more than 100,000 Pakistanis who now call Australia home, and the 20,000 students currently studying in Australia—our ties are living, growing, and deeply rooted.
”
Hawkins highlighted over four decades of cooperation in agriculture and water management, as well as longstanding defence collaboration. He also pointed to Australia’s continued support for climate resilience, education, and gender equality in Pakistan through grassroots partnerships.
“Ours is a relationship built on cooperation and shared experience—scientists tackling salinity together, girls playing cricket, alumni shaping Pakistan’s future,” he said. “This friendship is not just official—it’s about connections between ordinary people. And it’s growing stronger every day.”
The event served as a vibrant reminder of the enduring friendship between Australia and Pakistan, grounded in mutual respect, collaboration, and community.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2025
Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong strongly condemns terrorist attack in Balochist ..
Diamer-Bhasha dam crucial for Pakistan's future: Ahsan Iqbal
CDA establishes state-of-the-art daycare center to support working parents
Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Romania Growth window at GIFT Universit ..
Leaders, change-makers join hands for women empowerment through SMEs
Nation stands resolute behind its forces to eradicate scourge of terrorism: Prim ..
CCPO visits Gaddafi Stadium to review PSL security arrangements
NA body discusses Ministry of Water Resources’ working
SAPM visits SECP
Senate panel commends state media for countering Indian media's 'false propagand ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Australia celebrates growing bonds with Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Romanian Ambassador during Sialkot visit discusses to enhance ties with officials13 minutes ago
-
Australian HC to Pakistan urges young professionals to shape Pakistan’s future22 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in police encounter32 minutes ago
-
CCPO Lahore reinstates 64 officers in disciplinary hearing33 minutes ago
-
KP govt takes major steps toward clean energy transition43 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab approves Rs2.4m for police personnel medical treatment52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to expose India's duplicity on global stage, Kousar Kazmi says52 minutes ago
-
Mohib-e-Watan Party Pakistan hails historic appointment of General Asim Munir as Field Marshal2 hours ago
-
Pakistan ready for meaningful negotiations with India on terror, peace, Kashmiri rights: Rana Sanaul ..2 hours ago
-
Mirwaiz raises alarm over growing economic, moral crisis in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
DI Khan citizens demand fair share in upcoming budgets for regional uplift2 hours ago