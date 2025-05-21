Australia Celebrates People-to-people Connections With Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 11:45 PM
The Australian High Commission here on Wednesday celebrated Australia Day with a vibrant reception — shining a spotlight on the dynamic people-to-people connections that continue to shape the Australia–Pakistan relationship
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Australian High Commission here on Wednesday celebrated Australia Day with a vibrant reception — shining a spotlight on the dynamic people-to-people connections that continue to shape the Australia–Pakistan relationship.
The Australia Day is normally celebrated on January 26 but due to extreme cold weather conditions in January, the day was scheduled to be celebrated on May 21.
This year’s theme was brought to life through immersive experiences and a fusion of cultures: kangaroos in truck art, the sounds of native Australian birds echoing through the gardens, and digital displays showcasing the natural beauty of Australia’s six states and two territories.
Speaking on the occasion, Australian High Commissioner, Neil Hawkins said, “This relationship is powered by people,” adding “From the Baloch cameleers who helped build Australia’s outback, to the more than 100,000 Pakistanis who now call Australia home, and the 20,000 students currently studying in Australia—our ties are living, growing, and deeply rooted.
”
He said, “Ours is a relationship built on cooperation and shared experience—scientists tackling salinity together, girls playing cricket, alumni shaping Pakistan’s future. It’s about connection, hope, and a shared future.”
The High Commissioner highlighted the enduring cooperation of more than 40 years of working together to build resilience in the agriculture and water sectors, and the longstanding defence ties.
He said the Australia’s support continues to strengthen climate resilience, education, and gender equality through grassroots partnerships that uplift Pakistani communities. “This friendship is not just official—it’s about connections between ordinary people. And it’s growing stronger every day,” Mr Hawkins added.
Recent Stories
Diamer-Bhasha dam crucial for Pakistan's future: Ahsan Iqbal
CDA establishes state-of-the-art daycare center to support working parents
Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Romania Growth window at GIFT Universit ..
Nation stands resolute behind its forces to eradicate scourge of terrorism: Prim ..
CCPO visits Gaddafi Stadium to review PSL security arrangements
NA body discusses Ministry of Water Resources’ working
SAPM visits SECP
Senate panel commends state media for countering Indian media's 'false propagand ..
SECP ceases to guarantee business of united insurance
Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Regional Office North Gujranwala
NA body forms high level committee to chalk out plan for KPT land’s assessment
FCDO meets Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA establishes state-of-the-art daycare center to support working parents2 seconds ago
-
Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Romania Growth window at GIFT University Gujranwala4 seconds ago
-
Nation stands resolute behind its forces to eradicate scourge of terrorism: Prime Minister Muhammad ..2 minutes ago
-
CCPO visits Gaddafi Stadium to review PSL security arrangements2 minutes ago
-
NA body discusses Ministry of Water Resources’ working2 minutes ago
-
Senate panel commends state media for countering Indian media's 'false propaganda2 minutes ago
-
Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Regional Office North Gujranwala2 minutes ago
-
NA body forms high level committee to chalk out plan for KPT land’s assessment2 minutes ago
-
Australia celebrates people-to-people connections with Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
India supporting defunct organizations to sabotage peace in Balochistan: Minister for Defense Khawa ..44 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi concerned over prolonged power outages in Sindh44 minutes ago
-
Karakoram International University (KIU) to establish Nursing School in GB44 minutes ago