Australia celebrates people-to-people connections with Pakistan

The Australian High Commission here on Wednesday celebrated Australia Day with a vibrant reception — shining a spotlight on the dynamic people-to-people connections that continue to shape the Australia–Pakistan relationship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Australian High Commission here on Wednesday celebrated Australia Day with a vibrant reception — shining a spotlight on the dynamic people-to-people connections that continue to shape the Australia–Pakistan relationship.

The Australia Day is normally celebrated on January 26 but due to extreme cold weather conditions in January, the day was scheduled to be celebrated on May 21.

This year’s theme was brought to life through immersive experiences and a fusion of cultures: kangaroos in truck art, the sounds of native Australian birds echoing through the gardens, and digital displays showcasing the natural beauty of Australia’s six states and two territories.

Speaking on the occasion, Australian High Commissioner, Neil Hawkins said, “This relationship is powered by people,” adding “From the Baloch cameleers who helped build Australia’s outback, to the more than 100,000 Pakistanis who now call Australia home, and the 20,000 students currently studying in Australia—our ties are living, growing, and deeply rooted.

”

He said, “Ours is a relationship built on cooperation and shared experience—scientists tackling salinity together, girls playing cricket, alumni shaping Pakistan’s future. It’s about connection, hope, and a shared future.”

The High Commissioner highlighted the enduring cooperation of more than 40 years of working together to build resilience in the agriculture and water sectors, and the longstanding defence ties.

He said the Australia’s support continues to strengthen climate resilience, education, and gender equality through grassroots partnerships that uplift Pakistani communities. “This friendship is not just official—it’s about connections between ordinary people. And it’s growing stronger every day,” Mr Hawkins added.