Australia Empowers Pakistani Girls Through Cricket
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Australian High Commission (AHC), in partnership with Kinnaird College for Women and the Pakistan Cricket board, hosted the 6th AHC-Kinnaird Girls' Cricket Cup.
The tournament brought together Pakistani schoolgirls from underprivileged communities to compete, lead, and break barriers through sport.
Australia's High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, praised the participants' determination and skill. "Australia believes in the power of sport to transform lives, create opportunities, and bring people together. We are pleased to support Pakistan in championing women's cricket."
The tournament featured teams from six schools, including Government Shuhda-e APS Memorial Girls High school and Kinnaird Cricket academy.
Players attended a three-day coaching clinic led by Pakistan's national women's and U-19 team members to prepare for the competition.
Since 2016, Australia's support for girls' cricket in Pakistan has expanded to multiple cities, uncovering new talent and providing opportunities for young women to develop their skills. Former participants have gone on to represent Pakistan's Under-19 national team.
Dr. Irum Anjum, Principal of Kinnaird College for Women, highlighted the tournament's impact on the participants. "When girls play, they gain confidence, leadership skills, and a sense of belonging. Kinnaird is proud to provide a platform where young women can shine."
