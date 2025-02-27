Open Menu

Australia Empowers Pakistani Girls Through Cricket

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Australia empowers Pakistani girls through cricket

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Australian High Commission (AHC), in partnership with Kinnaird College for Women and the Pakistan Cricket board, hosted the 6th AHC-Kinnaird Girls' Cricket Cup.

The tournament brought together Pakistani schoolgirls from underprivileged communities to compete, lead, and break barriers through sport.

Australia's High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, praised the participants' determination and skill. "Australia believes in the power of sport to transform lives, create opportunities, and bring people together. We are pleased to support Pakistan in championing women's cricket."

The tournament featured teams from six schools, including Government Shuhda-e APS Memorial Girls High school and Kinnaird Cricket academy.

Players attended a three-day coaching clinic led by Pakistan's national women's and U-19 team members to prepare for the competition.

Since 2016, Australia's support for girls' cricket in Pakistan has expanded to multiple cities, uncovering new talent and providing opportunities for young women to develop their skills. Former participants have gone on to represent Pakistan's Under-19 national team.

Dr. Irum Anjum, Principal of Kinnaird College for Women, highlighted the tournament's impact on the participants. "When girls play, they gain confidence, leadership skills, and a sense of belonging. Kinnaird is proud to provide a platform where young women can shine."

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful ..

Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations

6 minutes ago
 Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely o ..

Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

21 minutes ago
 Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialog ..

Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder r ..

48 minutes ago
 Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA ..

Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour st ..

49 minutes ago
 MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on ..

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minis ..

Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Om ..

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Omni™ in Pakistan to Advance T ..

2 hours ago
 Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Lates ..

Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Latest AI Product Ecosystem at MWC ..

2 hours ago
 MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 111 prisoners ahead of Rama ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 111 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago
 ADNOC signs 15-year Sales and Purchase Agreement w ..

ADNOC signs 15-year Sales and Purchase Agreement with Osaka Gas for Ruwais LNG p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan