Australia HC Condemns Jaffar Express Attack, Offers Sympathies To Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, has strongly condemned the attack and hijacking of the Jaffar Express Train in Balochistan province, Pakistan.
Australian Government denounces the incident and offers its deepest sympathies to those affected, he said in his post on social media platform, X.
Hawkins emphasized that Australia stands in solidarity with Pakistan during this challenging time. This statement reflects Australia's commitment to supporting Pakistan in the face of adversity.
The Australian High Commissioner's condemnation of the attack underscores the strong diplomatic ties between Australia and Pakistan. Hawkins has been actively engaged in promoting bilateral relations and cooperation between the two nations.
