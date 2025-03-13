Open Menu

Australia HC Condemns Jaffar Express Attack, Offers Sympathies To Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Australia HC condemns Jaffar express attack, offers sympathies to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, has strongly condemned the attack and hijacking of the Jaffar Express Train in Balochistan province, Pakistan.

Australian Government denounces the incident and offers its deepest sympathies to those affected, he said in his post on social media platform, X.

Hawkins emphasized that Australia stands in solidarity with Pakistan during this challenging time. This statement reflects Australia's commitment to supporting Pakistan in the face of adversity.

The Australian High Commissioner's condemnation of the attack underscores the strong diplomatic ties between Australia and Pakistan. Hawkins has been actively engaged in promoting bilateral relations and cooperation between the two nations.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number onli ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..

3 minutes ago
 GCAA issues first national regulation for certifyi ..

GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..

3 minutes ago
 Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola ..

Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan

5 minutes ago
 Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techni ..

Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube

19 minutes ago
 Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in P ..

Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering

33 minutes ago
 e& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment c ..

E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign

33 minutes ago
Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly te ..

Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack

33 minutes ago
 vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse w ..

Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility

43 minutes ago
 Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities wor ..

Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, dept ..

Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, depth of bilateral military cooper ..

1 hour ago
 RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble ..

RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fat ..

1 hour ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK g ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan