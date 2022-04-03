UrduPoint.com

Australia HC Extends Well Wishes On Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Australia's Acting High Commissioner to Pakistan, Joanne Frederiksen has extended her heartfelt well wishes to all Muslims in Pakistan, Australia, and around the world on Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

In a special message, she said, "As Muslims in Pakistan, back home in Australia, and across the world begin the holy month of Ramadan, I want to wish you all Ramadan Kareem".

According to a press release issued by the Australian Embassy here Sunday, the Acting High Commissioner said, Ramazan with its daily Iftars and Sehris is a month-long opportunity for people and communities to come together in peace, a spirit of equality and respect. It's a time to reflect on the values of compassion, charity and selflessness, she added.

Pakistan has a rich tradition of celebrating religious and cultural festivals, bringing together neighbors, friends, and colleagues with warm hospitality, which everyone, including many Australians visiting Pakistan during the Australia-Pakistan cricket series, has experienced.

This Ramazan, "I want to highlight the valuable contributions that Australian Muslims, including many Pakistanis, make to Australian society. Australia is home to more than 600,000 Muslims from all over the world, including more than 80,000 Pakistanis", she added. Our people-to-people links continue to strengthen the longstanding friendship between Australia and Pakistan.

