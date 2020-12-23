UrduPoint.com
Australia Keen To Enhance Trade Relations With Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 04:20 PM

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Geoffrey Shaw said Wednesday that keeping in view that the existing potential of Pakistan, his country would explore further opportunities for enhancing trade relations between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Geoffrey Shaw said Wednesday that keeping in view that the existing potential of Pakistan, his country would explore further opportunities for enhancing trade relations between the two countries.

The High Commissioner was talking to the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh during a virtual call on meeting, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The commissioner said that Pakistan was at the heart of a regional market with a large population, diverse resources, and untapped potential for trade.

He said the Australian government invests in the people of Pakistan through Australian Aid Programs in the spheres of health and education.

He reiterated to continue the cooperation especially when Pakistan was making efforts to successfully ward off the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, the Minister extended a warm welcome to the High Commissioner and commended the support extended by the government and people of Australia to government of Pakistan and its people and expressed the hoped that the positive sentiments would continue in future for the benefit of both the countries.

He also thanked the commissioner for his cooperation and wished that the bilateral relations will further strengthen especially when the pandemic is over and the world trade returns to normalcy, the statement added.

