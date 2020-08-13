UrduPoint.com
Australia Proud To Stand With People Of Pakistan: Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:42 PM

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw Thursday said that Australia was proud to stand with the people of Pakistan as they continued to build a "strong, open and prosperous" country

In his message on 74th Independence Day of Pakistan to be celebrated Friday, the high commissioner greeted the people and government of Pakistan and said the country continued to strengthen as a nation during its 73 years of independence.

He said Australia had been a steadfast friend throughout this time and "as Commonwealth nations, we share many values, including a commitment to democracy and a rules-based order." "A hallmark of our bilateral relationship is that we have always stood alongside each other during times of crisis, and this has never been truer than during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

With deep admiration, I recognise the resilience and resolve shown by Pakistan in the course of battling this virus," the high commissioner remarked.

He said the Pakistani diaspora in Australia went back to the arrival of Pakistani cameleers in the mid-19th century. Since then, the dynamic Pakistani community has enriched the tapestry of Australia's multicultural society, including in the fields of science, education, technology, medicine and the arts and through faith-based organizations, he added.

"I welcome our bilateral cooperation in education, trade, development, defence and security, as well as, our strong sporting and cultural ties. I am confident that our two nations will continue to strengthen our friendship well into the future," the envoy stated.

