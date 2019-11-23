UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Reach 580-10 In Brisbane Test

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 03:03 PM

Australia reach 580-10 in Brisbane Test

Australia accrued a lead of 340 runs after they scored 580-10 in their first innings on the third day of the first test match against Pakistan at the Gabba here on Saturday.

BRISBANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Australia accrued a lead of 340 runs after they scored 580-10 in their first innings on the third day of the first test match against Pakistan at the Gabba here on Saturday.

Pakistan had scored 240-10 in their first innings.

Australia resumed their innings at 312-1 and continued to torment Pakistan bowlers on another sunny day at the Gabba. Marnus Labuschagne completed his maiden century for Australia after Last days' centurian David Warner got out to the debutant Naseem Shah to give him his first wicket in the international cricket. Labuschagne went to score 185 before he was caught at gully off he bowling of Shaheen Afridi.

MS Wade scored a half century while Australian batting giant and World No. 1 test ranked Steve Smith (4) and wicket-keeper captain Tim Paine (13) could not make big contributions to the Australian tally of 580 runs.

Yasir Shah picked four wickets for 205 runs including the prized scalp of Smith, while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Sohail got two wickets each. Debutant Naseem Shah and Imran Khan shared one wicket each.

Pakistan need to score 341 runs to make Australia bat again in the second innings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Century World Australia David Lead Haris Sohail Tim Paine Afridi

Recent Stories

Court extend till Dec 7 judicial remand of PPP lea ..

4 minutes ago

Jackal rescued from well

3 minutes ago

CDA hands over land to MCI for STP

3 minutes ago

Demand of rented blankets, charpoys increases

3 minutes ago

Revised Islamabad master plan addresses traders' i ..

3 minutes ago

Corbyn warns British people of BJP's attempt to sp ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.