Australia releases critical minerals strategy for renewable energy transition

(@FahadShabbir)

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) --:The Australian government has outlined a roadmap to help the country become a renewable energy superpower.

Madeleine King, the Minister for Resources and Minister for Northern Australia, on Tuesday released the Critical Minerals Strategy 2023-2030.

Under the plan, Australia will become a globally producer of raw and processed critical minerals and boost economic opportunities.

According to King, Australia is a leading producer of lithium, rare earths, cobalt, copper and some other critical minerals, which are crucial for low-emissions technology such as electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels and wind turbines.

The strategy earmarks 500 million Australian Dollars (340.2 million U.S. dollars) in funding from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility to support critical minerals projects.