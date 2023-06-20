UrduPoint.com

Australia Releases Critical Minerals Strategy For Renewable Energy Transition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Australia releases critical minerals strategy for renewable energy transition

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) --:The Australian government has outlined a roadmap to help the country become a renewable energy superpower.

Madeleine King, the Minister for Resources and Minister for Northern Australia, on Tuesday released the Critical Minerals Strategy 2023-2030.

Under the plan, Australia will become a globally producer of raw and processed critical minerals and boost economic opportunities.

According to King, Australia is a leading producer of lithium, rare earths, cobalt, copper and some other critical minerals, which are crucial for low-emissions technology such as electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels and wind turbines.

The strategy earmarks 500 million Australian Dollars (340.2 million U.S. dollars) in funding from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility to support critical minerals projects.

Related Topics

Technology Australia Vehicles Cobalt From Government Million

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end ..

Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end of March 2023: CBUAE

11 hours ago
 Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

13 hours ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.