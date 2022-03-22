Australia's Charg d'Affaires in Pakistan, Bryce Hutchesson on Tuesday said that Australia always supported Pakistan's efforts to build prosperity and inclusive development, including through water management, rural productivity and gender equality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Australia's Charg d'Affaires in Pakistan, Bryce Hutchesson on Tuesday said that Australia always supported Pakistan's efforts to build prosperity and inclusive development, including through water management, rural productivity and gender equality.

Australia's Charg d'Affaires in Pakistan, Bryce Hutchesson in a statement issue on marking Pakistan Day, said, "I congratulate the people and the government of Pakistan in celebrating the 82nd anniversary of the passing of the Pakistan Resolution the proposal adopted in Lahore in 1940 which foreshadowed Pakistan's creation".

This Pakistan Day, as Islamabad hosts the 48th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation under the theme, 'Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development', Australia is pleased to be attending as a guest to underpin closer engagement on this agenda that is so important to all.

He said that Australia has been a steadfast friend to Pakistan since independence.Pakistan and Australia have much in common, with a common heritage no better illustrated than our shared love of cricket. He said "The goodwill surrounding the current tour of Pakistan by the Australian cricket team has been heart-warming and shows yet again the hospitality for which Pakistanis are renowned.

" Bryce Hutchesson said Australia has stood with Pakistan in the face of COVID-19, strengthening disease detection capabilities and providing humanitarian assistance both the countries have worked together on transnational security challenges.

"All this provides a solid foundation for strengthening our bilateral ties, underpinned by a vibrant Pakistani-origin community in Australia now approaching 90,000 people. With easing of travel restrictions, Australia looks forward to welcoming many Pakistanis to our shores in 2022 and beyond, including Pakistani students returning to our world-class educational institutions," he added.

He said that growing trade and commercial ties will support post-pandemic economic recovery in both the countries. "There are many opportunities for mutual benefit, particularly in education and agriculture. Australia's excellence in innovation, science and technology provides fertile opportunities for business-to-business collaboration" he observed.