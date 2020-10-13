'Australia to continue cooperation with Pakistan in trade, security, cricket'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Tuesday said Australia would continue to build cooperation with Pakistan in areas of trade, education, security, development and cricket.

The High Commissioner in a tweet also welcomed the telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Monday, which he said focused on "growing Pakistan bilateral ties and successful approaches by both countries on COVID-19".

In their talk, Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared his country's efforts to manage COVID-19 pandemic and also noted Pakistan's positive role in the Afghan peace process.

PM Imran Khan said with improved on-ground situation, cricket between the two sides could also be resumed as COVID-19 pandemic situation improved.