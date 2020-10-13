UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Australia To Continue Cooperation With Pakistan In Trade, Security, Cricket'

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:41 PM

'Australia to continue cooperation with Pakistan in trade, security, cricket'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Tuesday said Australia would continue to build cooperation with Pakistan in areas of trade, education, security, development and cricket.

The High Commissioner in a tweet also welcomed the telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Monday, which he said focused on "growing Pakistan bilateral ties and successful approaches by both countries on COVID-19".

In their talk, Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared his country's efforts to manage COVID-19 pandemic and also noted Pakistan's positive role in the Afghan peace process.

PM Imran Khan said with improved on-ground situation, cricket between the two sides could also be resumed as COVID-19 pandemic situation improved.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Australia Education

Recent Stories

Moeed W.Yusuf appears on The Wire to discuss Pak-I ..

21 minutes ago

Germany Reports Highest Deflation Since January 20 ..

24 minutes ago

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Molotov Cocktail ..

24 minutes ago

Rights Group Accuses Venezuela of Holding Returnee ..

24 minutes ago

Ex-Bolivian Leader Morales Accuses US of Meddling ..

27 minutes ago

Gunman Kills His Entire Family, Injures 2 Soldiers ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.