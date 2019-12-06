Australia to cooperate in field of Water Resources Management in Pakistan

Ministry of Water Resources Thursday signed the annual activity plan for cooperation in the field of Water Resources Management with Government of Australia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ):Ministry of Water Resources Thursday signed the annual activity plan for cooperation in the field of Water Resources Management with Government of Australia.

This annual activity plan is an instrument to implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on water cooperation signed between the two countries in September 2018, said a press release.

Secretary Ministry of Water Resources Muhammad Ashraf signed the document on behalf of Government of Pakistan, whereas Australian High Commissioner Dr. Geoffrey Shaw for Pakistan signed this activity Plan on behalf of Government of Australia.

Under this plan Government of Australia would provide technical assistance, joint research and capacity building of the Pakistan's water sector experts in the field of River Basin Management, drinking water for cities and water for food and agriculture.

Australian partners would provide water apportionment software and tool to Pakistan which would facilitate IRSA as well as the provinces for transparent water apportionment as per water Accord 1991 among the stakeholders.

Similarly flood early warning system of Gilgit-Baltistan would also be strengthening.

Australian experts would undertake situation analysis of water and sanitation challenges one major cities in Sindh and Punjab. Ground water modeling of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh would also be carried out under this plan.

Further a joint research in the field of supportive adaptive management of salinity in Southern Punjab and Northern Sindh would also be carried out.