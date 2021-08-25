Australia to extend full cooperation for exploiting potential in hospitality, tourism sectors: High Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Wednesday said that Australia had practical edge in vocational training education and it would extend full cooperation to Pakistan to exploit its huge potential in the hospitality and tourism sectors

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Wednesday said that Australia had practical edge in vocational training education and it would extend full cooperation to Pakistan to exploit its huge potential in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

He was addressing a meeting at Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (ITHM) College here.

He said that vocational training institutes were of fundamental importance for Pakistan and collaborative efforts should be made to exploit this potential through the expertise of Australia and other countries. He said that he had a meeting with a number of successful entrepreneurs who had harnessed their professional skills through polytechnic institutes. He said that Pakistan could further accelerate the economic activities by equipping its youth with technical skills in market driven businesses.

He also underlined the importance of preserving environment and said, "Global warming has become a serious threat and we must concentrate on green technologies to save our environment."Mrs. Qarratul Ain of the ITHM College briefed about the degree transfer program in the Department of Hospitality and said that the affiliation of ITHM College and the University of Melbourne would enable Pakistani students to complete two years of study in Australia after one year of elementary education in ITHM College. She said that the students would also be facilitated to conduct post study work in Australia after completion of three year degree program. Under this program, Pakistani students would be able to get international degree at very low cost, she added.

Later, the High Commissioner inaugurated department of hospitality in ITHM College and distributed shield among the students.