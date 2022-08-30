UrduPoint.com

Australia To Provide $2 Mn In Humanitarian Aid To Pakistan: FM Wong

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Australia to provide $2 mn in humanitarian aid to Pakistan: FM Wong

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong on Tuesday said that Australia would provide $2 million in urgent humanitarian assistance in response to devastating floods in Pakistan.

"I extend Australia's deepest sympathies and condolences to the families and communities that have lost loved ones, and those whose lives and livelihoods have been affected," she said in a press statement.

The foreign minister further said that Australia's support would be delivered through the World food Programme to assist the Pakistan Government and its people to respond to immediate humanitarian needs, particularly those disproportionately affected by the floods, including women, children and the vulnerable.

Pakistan had declared a national emergency, with more than 33 million people affected by the disaster.

Tragically, more than 1,000 lives have been lost. A further 200,000 people have been displaced and at least 50,000 homes destroyed.

