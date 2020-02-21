Australian agriculture researcher visits University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) Prof Andrew Campbell visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) Prof Andrew Campbell visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Thursday.

The expert, who's leading a national extension program in his country, held a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and dairy-beef project team members, according to the university press release.

The vice-chancellor said that the universities should conduct research by involving people from industry and farming community. He appreciated the working of ACIAR and dairy-beef project team.

He said the university was going to replicate the learning from the project into their upcoming projects.

The meeting participants discussed climate change and livestock production.