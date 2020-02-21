UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Agriculture Researcher Visits University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:08 AM

Australian agriculture researcher visits University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) Prof Andrew Campbell visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) Prof Andrew Campbell visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Thursday.

The expert, who's leading a national extension program in his country, held a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and dairy-beef project team members, according to the university press release.

The vice-chancellor said that the universities should conduct research by involving people from industry and farming community. He appreciated the working of ACIAR and dairy-beef project team.

He said the university was going to replicate the learning from the project into their upcoming projects.

The meeting participants discussed climate change and livestock production.

Related Topics

Lahore University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Industry

Recent Stories

'Doctors ready to handle any situation regarding c ..

25 minutes ago

Public Accounts Committee summons NAB DG Rawalpind ..

27 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler Honors the Winners of the Holy Quran Awa ..

1 hour ago

Lahore High Court dismisses contempt petition agai ..

27 minutes ago

We have nothing to hide in AJK: President Masood

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.