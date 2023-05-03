Australian ambassador calls on HRM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :High Commissioner of Australia Neil Hawkins called on Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, here on Wednesday.

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada welcomed Neil Hawkins and underscored decades-long friendly relations and mutual cooperation between the two countries, said a press release.

The two sides also exchanged views on enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation in many fields including education, trade and particularly in the area of human rights.

Minister briefed the envoy on the current human rights situation in Pakistan. He said that we had made many improvements in that regard, especially with the help and guidance of international agencies and friendly countries like Australia.

He said the government initiated pragmatic policy reforms for improvements in the human rights situation with a special focus on less privileged segments i.e., children, women, persons with disabilities and transgender persons.

Minister stated, "Pakistan Army is very vigilant on human rights issues in the border areas of the country where terrorist elements have made serious troubles in the past but now situations are coming under control due to the strict vigilance and a clear shift in policy.

He further said, "We have always welcomed suggestions from brotherly countries and shown our commitment to fulfill international obligations in the subject of human rights." Minister commended Australian support for relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees in Pakistan. He also stressed the need to revisit the policy and some changes in the rules for genuine Pakistani scholars who got study visas on merit in Australia.

Neil Hawkins extended greetings on Eid-ul- Fitr and shared his views about the deep-rooted friendly relations between Pakistan and Australia.

He further shared, "Pakistan has been placed at number seven in the list of countries where students apply for study visas and scholarships announced by the Australian Government and their number is continuously improving every year.

Envoy said, "Strong Pakistani Diaspora and students in Australia are playing an important role in bringing the two countries closer." The High Commissioner also conveyed a few concerns over some human rights issues.

He stated, "Australia is always beside Pakistan to combat with these challenges."He hoped to see Pakistan as a strong, democratic and prosperous country.