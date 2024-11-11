Australian Army Chief Calls On COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan here Monday at the General Headquarters (GHQ).
During the meeting, both leaders engaged in discussions covering matters of mutual interest, particularly the global and regional security environment, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.
The COAS emphasized Pakistan’s appreciation for its ties with Australia, noting the importance of strong bilateral relations in promoting shared goals of peace and stability. Both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in defense and security, recognizing the value of continued collaboration for regional and global peace, it further said.
Lieutenant General Stuart commended Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism and expressed his resolve to deepen bilateral defense and security cooperation between the two countries.
Earlier, upon his arrival at GHQ, the Chief of the Australian Army laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada to honor Pakistan’s martyrs. He was accorded a warm welcome, with a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presenting a guard of honor to him.
