UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Business Community Expresses Interest To Invest In Balochistan: CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 07:52 PM

Australian business community expresses interest to invest in Balochistan: CEO

Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT)'s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Farman Zarkoon on Friday said that the webinar for Australian business community proved a huge success to invest in various sector in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT)'s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Farman Zarkoon on Friday said that the webinar for Australian business community proved a huge success to invest in various sector in the province.

In a statement, he said a lot of opportunities were being provided to Australian investors and other foreign investors in first time history of the Balochsitan in order to create investment environment in the province for development of the area.

The Australian business community and investors expressed their interest to invest in various fields, he said, adding "We have been asked for information which would be provided to them through the Pakistan High Commission." Farman stated that the results of the webinars arranged by Federal and provincial governments were very positive with foreign countries including the United States, Turkey, Japan, South Africa, and other countries, after which a large number of investors contacted us.

The CEO said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, revolutionary steps had been taken to promote investment and trade activities in the province, adding for the first time, an Ease of Doing Business Cell had been set up which was fully operational.

The establishment of a facility center for traders and investors in Quetta was also in the final stages, he said. After Islamabad, a liaison office of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade had been established in Karachi, he added.

The CEO noted another liaison office to be set up soon in Gwadar, adding these measures were aimed to attract investors to different sectors of Balochistan, providing them facilities under one window operation, and removing barriers to investment.

"Our goal is to present Balochistan to the international community as an investor's paradise and we are success," he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Business Turkey Gwadar Japan South Africa United States

Recent Stories

UK Govt Summoned Chinese Ambassador Over Hong Kong ..

3 minutes ago

Suu Kyi's party in landslide victory in Myanmar po ..

3 minutes ago

Angry Tunisian football fans who set sail for Ital ..

3 minutes ago

Strategy made for action against corrupt, ineffici ..

4 minutes ago

PSIC will set up Pakistan Handicrafts Souvenir Sho ..

17 minutes ago

Ministry of Education launches 4th National Bullyi ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.