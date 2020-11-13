Australian business community expresses interest to invest in Balochistan: CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT)'s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Farman Zarkoon on Friday said that the webinar for Australian business community proved a huge success to invest in various sector in the province

In a statement, he said a lot of opportunities were being provided to Australian investors and other foreign investors in first time history of the Balochsitan in order to create investment environment in the province for development of the area.

The Australian business community and investors expressed their interest to invest in various fields, he said, adding "We have been asked for information which would be provided to them through the Pakistan High Commission." Farman stated that the results of the webinars arranged by Federal and provincial governments were very positive with foreign countries including the United States, Turkey, Japan, South Africa, and other countries, after which a large number of investors contacted us.

The CEO said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, revolutionary steps had been taken to promote investment and trade activities in the province, adding for the first time, an Ease of Doing Business Cell had been set up which was fully operational.

The establishment of a facility center for traders and investors in Quetta was also in the final stages, he said. After Islamabad, a liaison office of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade had been established in Karachi, he added.

The CEO noted another liaison office to be set up soon in Gwadar, adding these measures were aimed to attract investors to different sectors of Balochistan, providing them facilities under one window operation, and removing barriers to investment.

"Our goal is to present Balochistan to the international community as an investor's paradise and we are success," he said.