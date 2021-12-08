Australian cricket board security officials visit SSU hqs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :A three-member delegation of Australian Cricket board comprising Bengamin Carl Oliver, Grendan Gerard Drew and Stuart Andrew Bailey visited Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters on Wednesday.

The visiting delegation was briefed on security arrangements pertaining to expected visit of Australian Cricket Team to Pakistan, said a news release.

The delegation was welcomed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed who also presided a meeting where he briefed the delegation about security arrangements to be placed once the Australian team visits Pakistan particularly matches to be played at National Stadium Karachi.

The DIGP Security informed that advanced professional trainings have been provided to the commandos of SSU, the Special Weapons and Tactics (S.

W.A.T) Team equipped with latest weapons and communication system remains alert round-the-clock as quick response force to challenge any emergency situation if created by the anti-social elements/terrorists.

Furthermore, the delegation also reviewed the security arrangements placed at Airport, National Stadium, routes and hotels.

Moreover, the delegation visited different sections of SSU headquarters and lauded the efforts of maintaining professional standards at SSU Headquarters and endeavours to further enhance the professional capabilities of police commandos.

The delegation expressed their satisfaction over security arrangements made in context to cricket matches likely to be played at National Stadium, Karachi and also witnessed the security arrangements to be placed during West Indies cricket team's visit to Pakistan.