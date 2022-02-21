(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Chief of Defence Forces Australia, General Angus J. Campbell on Monday appreciated Pakistan's continued efforts for regional peace and stability specially for peace in Afghanistan.

The Australian Defence Forces Chief, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, visited the Joint Staff Headquarters, and called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza.

During the meeting, matters of bilateral professional interest with particular reference to global and regional security environment and cooperation between the two armed forces were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Later 11th Round of Pakistan-Australia, Defence and Security Talks, and 8th Round of 1.5 Track Security Dialogue were held.

Pakistan side was headed by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee whereas the Australian side was headed by Chief of Defence Forces.

Both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Australian defence forces in the fields of mutual exchange, training programmes, joint exercises and other defence related activities. They reiterated the resolve to further strengthen and enhance security and defence cooperation between the two countries.

Defence and Security Talks were instituted in 2006 and have since been held regularly in Pakistan and Australia on alternate basis. Under the framework of this forum, the defence relations between the two countries are progressively expanding with greater substance.

The Australian dignitaries remained appreciative of the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, and their achievements in fight against terrorism.

Earlier on arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, General Angus J. Campbell was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent.