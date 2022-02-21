UrduPoint.com

Australian Defence Forces Chief Lauds Pakistan's Continued Efforts For Regional Peace, Stability

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Australian Defence Forces Chief lauds Pakistan's continued efforts for regional peace, stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Chief of Defence Forces Australia, General Angus J. Campbell on Monday appreciated Pakistan's continued efforts for regional peace and stability specially for peace in Afghanistan.

The Australian Defence Forces Chief, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, visited the Joint Staff Headquarters, and called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza.

During the meeting, matters of bilateral professional interest with particular reference to global and regional security environment and cooperation between the two armed forces were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Later 11th Round of Pakistan-Australia, Defence and Security Talks, and 8th Round of 1.5 Track Security Dialogue were held.

Pakistan side was headed by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee whereas the Australian side was headed by Chief of Defence Forces.

Both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Australian defence forces in the fields of mutual exchange, training programmes, joint exercises and other defence related activities. They reiterated the resolve to further strengthen and enhance security and defence cooperation between the two countries.

Defence and Security Talks were instituted in 2006 and have since been held regularly in Pakistan and Australia on alternate basis. Under the framework of this forum, the defence relations between the two countries are progressively expanding with greater substance.

The Australian dignitaries remained appreciative of the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, and their achievements in fight against terrorism.

Earlier on arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, General Angus J. Campbell was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Australia Exchange ISPR Visit Media

Recent Stories

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops ..

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provoca ..

48 minutes ago
 Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife- ..

Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife-torn east

49 minutes ago
 Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president ..

Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president Humala

49 minutes ago
 Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units crea ..

Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units creating thousands of jobs in D.I. ..

49 minutes ago
 Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Res ..

Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Responsibility for Donbas to Mosc ..

49 minutes ago
 Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airpor ..

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>