Australian delegation visits IUB to discuss artificial rains

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the University is playing an important role in the overall social and economic development of the country through high-level research.

For this purpose, cooperation and links with national and international institutions are also being promoted.

The VC expressed these views while talking to the Australian delegation about irrigating the rainy and desert areas with artificial rains.

This institution is affiliated with the University of Wollongong in Australia and is collaborating with the Government of Pakistan to increase rainfall in specific areas.

The head of the delegation, Matt Handbury, Australian Rain Technology, gave a detailed briefing on the methods and models of rainfall increase.

On this occasion, the scientist of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Dr. Haider bin Khalid gave a briefing about the rains in Cholistan. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Bandisha, Director National Cotton Breeding Institute, Dr. Abdullah Director of Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies, Shahzad Ahmed Khalid Director of Press Media and Publications, and other faculty members were present on this occasion.

The members of the delegation also visited National Cotton Breeding Institute and National Center for Intercropping Technology, Solar Park, and Hakra Art Gallery and appreciated the ongoing research and teaching activities at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.