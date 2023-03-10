UrduPoint.com

Australian Delegation Visits IUB To Discuss Artificial Rains

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Australian delegation visits IUB to discuss artificial rains

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the University is playing an important role in the overall social and economic development of the country through high-level research.

For this purpose, cooperation and links with national and international institutions are also being promoted.

The VC expressed these views while talking to the Australian delegation about irrigating the rainy and desert areas with artificial rains.

This institution is affiliated with the University of Wollongong in Australia and is collaborating with the Government of Pakistan to increase rainfall in specific areas.

The head of the delegation, Matt Handbury, Australian Rain Technology, gave a detailed briefing on the methods and models of rainfall increase.

On this occasion, the scientist of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Dr. Haider bin Khalid gave a briefing about the rains in Cholistan. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Bandisha, Director National Cotton Breeding Institute, Dr. Abdullah Director of Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies, Shahzad Ahmed Khalid Director of Press Media and Publications, and other faculty members were present on this occasion.

The members of the delegation also visited National Cotton Breeding Institute and National Center for Intercropping Technology, Solar Park, and Hakra Art Gallery and appreciated the ongoing research and teaching activities at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Australia Wollongong IUB Cotton Cholistan Media Government Rains

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.