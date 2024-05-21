Australian Educator Visits Alhamra
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM
Australian educator Mrs. Hacer Demirkan visited Alhamra here on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Australian educator Mrs. Hacer Demirkan visited Alhamra here on Tuesday.
During her visit, she met with Executive Director Sarah Rashid, who briefed her on Alhamra's commitment to showcasing its cultural values to the world.
Sarah Rashid said, "Alhamra is devoted to nurturing the creativity and innovative spirit of our young generation.
Through promoting cultural understanding and artistic expression, our goal is to build a harmonious and culturally enriched society. Our initiatives inspire and empower younger individuals to embrace their cultural heritage and make positive contributions to the global community."
As a gesture of cultural exchange and appreciation, Sarah Rashid presented Mrs. Hacer Demirkan, the Principal of the Australian International school, with a calligraphy-based souvenir.
