Australian Envoy assures academic corridor cooperation between two countries

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mr. Neil Hawkins accompanied by senior embassy officials, visited the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and interacted with the faculty and students of the institution.

Hawkins said that Australia is providing financial support and food assistance to flood-affected individuals across Pakistan and emphasized the historical and longstanding ties between Australia and Pakistan and highlighted collaboration in various sectors such as education, climate change, agriculture, water resources, and reproductive health.

While recognizing Pakistan's significance in the region, the High Commissioner reaffirmed his country's commitment to supporting for economic prosperity, sustainability and equitable development in Pakistan.

Regarding educational cooperation between Pakistan and Australia, he mentioned that a limited number of scholarships have been offered to Pakistani students based on merit, and efforts will be made to ensure that students from Azad Jammu and Kashmir receive a fair share of these scholarships.

Responding to questions regarding human rights violations and the suffering of the Kashmiri people in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Australian Envoy acknowledged the complexity of the Kashmir issue and sheer human rights abuses in IHK.

"Australia's stance has consistently been that the matter should be resolved through peaceful means by the initiation of bilateral talks between India and Pakistan", he added.

The envoy expressed understanding for the concerns and problems faced by the people of Kashmir, particularly divided families residing in both Indian and Pakistani-administered Kashmir.

The Australian High Commissioner underscored the need to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute on humanitarian grounds in view of UN resolutions.

The delegation led by High Commissioner Hawkins, upon their arrival at the city campus of the university, were being warmly received by Vice-Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Registrar Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Prof. Dr. Syed Nadeem Haider Bukhari, Dean of the Faculty of Health & Medical Sciences Dr. Bashir ur Rehman Kanth, Director of Finance Dr. Bilal Ahmed Abbasi, Director of Students Affairs Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Awan, and other senior officials of the university.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi briefed the delegation regarding the university's educational, research, and administrative affairs. Besides,a documentary showcasing the university's academic achievements was also screened.

Prof. Dr. Ansar Yasin, the Director of Planning & Development of the University, presented an overview of the university's efforts to bring about economic and social changes in Azad Kashmir through academic interventions. Dr. Yasin proposed an academic corridor between Pakistan and Australia to explore further opportunities for mutual cooperation in different avenues, which was appreciated by the High Commissioner and assured progress on the proposal.

Dr. Bashir ur Rehman Kanth expressed gratitude to the Australian government and people for their support and participation in the rehabilitation of areas affected by the devastating earthquake in 2005. He also briefed the delegation about the university's Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, describing its crucial role in producing healthcare professionals and educators to meet the region's health sector needs.

Prof. Dr. Wajid Aziz Lone provided an overview of the university's educational progress and , information technology, and sought cooperation from the Australian government to impart training to students in the fields of cyber security, data science, artificial intelligence, and other related areas.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Vice-Chancellor presented a shield to the honorable guest as a gesture of appreciation.