Australian Envoy Assures Share Of AJK Students In Scholarships

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins accompanied by senior embassy officials, visited the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and interacted with the faculty and students of the institution

The High Commissioner emphasized the historical and longstanding ties between Australia and Pakistan and highlighted collaboration in various sectors such as education, climate change, agriculture, water resources, and reproductive health.

He mentioned that Australia was providing financial support and food assistance to flood-affected individuals across Pakistan.

Recognizing Pakistan's significance in the region, the Australian High Commissioner reaffirmed his country's commitment to support economic prosperity and sustainable and equitable development in Pakistan. Regarding education cooperation between Pakistan and Australia, he mentioned that a limited number of scholarships were offered to Pakistani students based on merit, and efforts will be made to ensure that students from Azad Jammu and Kashmir receive a fair share of these scholarships.

In response to questions regarding human rights violations and the suffering of the Kashmiri people in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Australian Envoy acknowledged the complexity of the Kashmir issue. "Australia's stance has consistently been that the matter should be resolved through peaceful bilateral talks between India and Pakistan", he added.

The envoy expressed understanding for the concerns and problems faced by the people of Kashmir, particularly divided families residing in both Indian and Pakistani parts of Kashmir. The High Commissioner emphasized the need for a humanitarian resolution to the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Upon arrival at the city campus of the University, the High Commissioner and his delegation were warmly received by Vice-Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Registrar Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Prof. Dr. Syed Nadeem Haider Bukhari, Dean of the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences Dr. Bashir ur Rehman Kanth, Director of Finance Dr. Bilal Ahmed Abbasi, Director of Students Affairs Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Awan and other senior officials of the University.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi briefed the Australian High Commissioner on the University's educational, research, and administrative affairs. Additionally, a documentary showcasing the university's academic achievements was screened during the visit.

Prof. Dr. Ansar Yasin, the Director of Planning and Development of the University, presented an overview of the University's efforts to bring about economic and social changes in Azad Kashmir through academic interventions. He proposed an academic corridor between Pakistan and Australia to explore further opportunities for mutual cooperation, which was appreciated by the High Commissioner, who assured progress on the proposal. Dr. Bashir ur Rehman Kanth expressed gratitude to the Australian government and people for their support and participation in the rehabilitation of areas affected by the devastating earthquake in 2005. He also briefed the delegation about the university's Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, emphasizing its crucial role in producing healthcare professionals and educators to meet the region's health sector needs.

Prof. Dr. Wajid Aziz Lone provided an overview of the university's education in information technology, seeking cooperation from the Australian government in training students in fields such as cyber security, data science, artificial intelligence, and related areas.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Vice-Chancellor presented a shield to the honorable guest as a gesture of appreciation.

