RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan's positive role for regional peace and stability.

The Australian High Commissioner met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS said that Pakistan valued its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with Australia.

Both the dignitaries reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation including Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.