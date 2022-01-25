UrduPoint.com

Australian Envoy Reiterates Firm Ties With Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Australian envoy reiterates firm ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Australian Charge d' Affairs Byrce Hutchesson on Tuesday reiterated to further advance bilateral relations between Pakistan and Australia. "We have much in common – including sustainable development challenges, transnational security interests, Commonwealth heritage and of course love of cricket – which provides a solid foundation for moving forward," Byrce said in a message on the eve of their national day falling Wednesday (January 26).

"On this Australia Day – when Australians celebrate their nation, its achievements and its diverse multicultural people – it is timely to reflect on the ties between Australia and Pakistan and opportunities for further advancing the relationship between our two great countries," he added.

He said connections between Australia and Pakistan had continued to grow since Australia formally recognized the new state of Pakistan in 1947. "This is underpinned by a vibrant Pakistani-origin community in Australia now exceeding 84,000 people." He said with easing of travel restrictions, Australia also looks forward to welcoming back many Pakistani students to our world-class educational institutions in 2022 and beyond.

"These students will go on to contribute to Pakistan's future and build links with Australia." Byrce noted that growing trade and commercial ties will support post-pandemic economic recovery in both our countries as there are many opportunities for mutual benefit, particularly in education and agriculture. "Australia's excellence in innovation, science and technology provides fertile opportunities for business-to-business collaboration," he said.

The Australian diplomat said that his country had long supported Pakistan's efforts to build prosperity and inclusive development, focusing particularly on water resource management, rural productivity and gender equality.  "We also continue to stand with Pakistan in the face of COVID, strengthening Pakistan's disease detection capabilities and providing humanitarian assistance."He said cricket is a shared passion for both Australia and Pakistan and "we look forward to welcoming the Australian men's team to Pakistan next month for the first tour in 24 years and the team is sure to receive a warm welcome, for which Pakistanis are renowned."

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Technology Australia Education Water Agriculture January Love

Recent Stories

Widow killed over land dispute

Widow killed over land dispute

45 minutes ago
 Samina Alvi emphasize empowerment of women through ..

Samina Alvi emphasize empowerment of women through Vocational Training

45 minutes ago
 Tea imports increase by 5.14pc in 1st half

Tea imports increase by 5.14pc in 1st half

45 minutes ago
 Turkiye's sectoral confidence posts mixed figures

Turkiye's sectoral confidence posts mixed figures

45 minutes ago
 Honduras seeks way out of political crisis under w ..

Honduras seeks way out of political crisis under watchful eye of US

45 minutes ago
 Putin to Hold Online Meeting With Italian Business ..

Putin to Hold Online Meeting With Italian Businesspeople on Wednesday - Kremlin

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.