Australian envoy reiterates firm ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Australian Charge d' Affairs Byrce Hutchesson on Tuesday reiterated to further advance bilateral relations between Pakistan and Australia. "We have much in common – including sustainable development challenges, transnational security interests, Commonwealth heritage and of course love of cricket – which provides a solid foundation for moving forward," Byrce said in a message on the eve of their national day falling Wednesday (January 26).

"On this Australia Day – when Australians celebrate their nation, its achievements and its diverse multicultural people – it is timely to reflect on the ties between Australia and Pakistan and opportunities for further advancing the relationship between our two great countries," he added.

He said connections between Australia and Pakistan had continued to grow since Australia formally recognized the new state of Pakistan in 1947. "This is underpinned by a vibrant Pakistani-origin community in Australia now exceeding 84,000 people." He said with easing of travel restrictions, Australia also looks forward to welcoming back many Pakistani students to our world-class educational institutions in 2022 and beyond.

"These students will go on to contribute to Pakistan's future and build links with Australia." Byrce noted that growing trade and commercial ties will support post-pandemic economic recovery in both our countries as there are many opportunities for mutual benefit, particularly in education and agriculture. "Australia's excellence in innovation, science and technology provides fertile opportunities for business-to-business collaboration," he said.

The Australian diplomat said that his country had long supported Pakistan's efforts to build prosperity and inclusive development, focusing particularly on water resource management, rural productivity and gender equality. "We also continue to stand with Pakistan in the face of COVID, strengthening Pakistan's disease detection capabilities and providing humanitarian assistance."He said cricket is a shared passion for both Australia and Pakistan and "we look forward to welcoming the Australian men's team to Pakistan next month for the first tour in 24 years and the team is sure to receive a warm welcome, for which Pakistanis are renowned."