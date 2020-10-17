Australian Envoy "saddened" Over Attack On Pakistani Security Personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw Friday expressed his sadness over the terrorist attack on the security personnel took place in Gwadar and North Waziristan.

On Twitter, the high commissioner said that Australia stood in solidarity with the victims of the attacks, their families, and the people of Pakistan.

Twenty security personnel, including six army men, were martyred in two terrorist attacks in Balochistan's Ormara area and North Waziristan tribal district.