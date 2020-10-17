UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Envoy "saddened" Over Attack On Pakistani Security Personnel

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Australian envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw Friday expressed his sadness over the terrorist attack on the security personnel took place in Gwadar and North Waziristan.

On Twitter, the high commissioner said that Australia stood in solidarity with the victims of the attacks, their families, and the people of Pakistan.

Twenty security personnel, including six army men, were martyred in two terrorist attacks in Balochistan's Ormara area and North Waziristan tribal district.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist North Waziristan Balochistan Army Australia Twitter Gwadar Sad

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

17 minutes ago

WHO in Contact With Vector Center on Russia's 2nd ..

1 hour ago

Court extends physical remand of Gujrat police fun ..

27 minutes ago

UN Chief Condemns Attacks on Peacekeepers in Mali, ..

1 hour ago

Lawmaker for establishing 'Bachat Bazaars' to prov ..

1 hour ago

Opposition creates fuss in National Assembly

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.