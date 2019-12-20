Australian envoy urges world to play due role to end violence against women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Acting Australian High Commissioner, Brek Batley Thursday urged the world to play its due role for ending violence against women as it was their basic right to live free from all forms of violence.

"Violence against women is a major impediment in the world towards achieving gender equality and it is a dire need to support women and girl survivors by providing them protection and services," he said while addressing to 'National Consultation on Essential Services Package for women and girls subject to violence in Pakistan.' The event was jointly organized by Ministry of Human Rights and Unite Nations Women, aimed at ensuring quality services to women and girls subject to violence in Pakistan, here, said a press release.

"Australia is proud to be one of the founding donors of the Joint UN Essential Services Package programme (ESP) in Pakistan. This commitment will help improve the quality of services provided to survivors of violence," the high commissioner added.

ESP is a global Joint Programme of the United Nations on essential services for women and girls subject to violence, aimed at providing greater access to a coordinated set of essential and quality multi-sectoral services for all women and girls who have experienced gender-based violence.

ESP is being piloted in Pakistan by UN Women since 2017 with UN Women as the coordinating agency in the country. Other pilot countries include: Cambodia, Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Vietnam, Tunisia, Mozambique, Egypt, Guatemala and Peru. The Joint Programme is supporting these countries to develop and adapt quality standards and guidelines for the provision of essential services, as well as providing capacity building for service providers.

Deputy Country Representative UN Women Pakistan, Aisha Mukhtar, in the vote of thanks, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Human Rights for being a strong ally in this work and the Government of Australia for supporting ESP globally.

She said that one of the priorities of UN Women in Pakistan remains providing comprehensive and collaborative technical guidance on quality essential services through the development of internationally agreed guidelines and tools for enhancing the capacity of service providers.

"We hope and are confident that Pakistan will demonstrate a coherent and well-coordinated response to issues of violence against women and that today's national consultation will bring Pakistan one step closer in fulfilling its national and international commitments to ending violence against women and girls," Aisha concluded.