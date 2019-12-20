UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Envoy Urges World To Play Due Role To End Violence Against Women

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Australian envoy urges world to play due role to end violence against women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Acting Australian High Commissioner, Brek Batley Thursday urged the world to play its due role for ending violence against women as it was their basic right to live free from all forms of violence.

"Violence against women is a major impediment in the world towards achieving gender equality and it is a dire need to support women and girl survivors by providing them protection and services," he said while addressing to 'National Consultation on Essential Services Package for women and girls subject to violence in Pakistan.' The event was jointly organized by Ministry of Human Rights and Unite Nations Women, aimed at ensuring quality services to women and girls subject to violence in Pakistan, here, said a press release.

"Australia is proud to be one of the founding donors of the Joint UN Essential Services Package programme (ESP) in Pakistan. This commitment will help improve the quality of services provided to survivors of violence," the high commissioner added.

ESP is a global Joint Programme of the United Nations on essential services for women and girls subject to violence, aimed at providing greater access to a coordinated set of essential and quality multi-sectoral services for all women and girls who have experienced gender-based violence.

ESP is being piloted in Pakistan by UN Women since 2017 with UN Women as the coordinating agency in the country. Other pilot countries include: Cambodia, Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Vietnam, Tunisia, Mozambique, Egypt, Guatemala and Peru. The Joint Programme is supporting these countries to develop and adapt quality standards and guidelines for the provision of essential services, as well as providing capacity building for service providers.

Deputy Country Representative UN Women Pakistan, Aisha Mukhtar, in the vote of thanks, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Human Rights for being a strong ally in this work and the Government of Australia for supporting ESP globally.

She said that one of the priorities of UN Women in Pakistan remains providing comprehensive and collaborative technical guidance on quality essential services through the development of internationally agreed guidelines and tools for enhancing the capacity of service providers.

"We hope and are confident that Pakistan will demonstrate a coherent and well-coordinated response to issues of violence against women and that today's national consultation will bring Pakistan one step closer in fulfilling its national and international commitments to ending violence against women and girls," Aisha concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Australia United Nations Egypt Vote Guatemala Peru Tunisia Solomon Islands Cambodia Kiribati Mozambique Vietnam Women 2017 Event All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General receives Kyrgyz counterpart

48 minutes ago

Civil-military harmony promoting conductive atmosp ..

18 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro ready to legalize mining on ind ..

18 minutes ago

US, India to Co-Develop Several Defense Projects - ..

18 minutes ago

ICCROM-Sharjah concludes ‘International first ai ..

1 hour ago

Russian, Japanese Foreign Ministers Discuss North ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.