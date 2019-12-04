(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Australian High Commission to Pakistan on Wednesday hosted a screening of the Australian film 'Guilty' which depicted the guilt, repentance, mental agony and rehabilitation of Myuran Sukumaran, an Australian convict, executed in Indonesia during 2015 for drug smuggling. Australian High Commission to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw introduced the participants, diplomats, media persons and viewers to the theme and background of the film

He said the event was part of the annual Human Rights Reel film festival organized by the European Union and United Nations in the run up to International Human Rights Day.

Dr Shaw said that the film festival was part of the constructive efforts to fostering public discussion.

"Myuran spent a decade on death row. During this time, he became an accomplished painter and art teacher. Art gave him purpose and a path to rehabilitation," he added.

The high commissioner said that different countries had varied sets of laws over conviction and execution of prisoners on death rows.

He informed that Australian states and territories had gradually abolished the death penalty over the course of 20th century.

In 2010, the Australian government passed a law that prevented any Australian state or territory from ever reintroducing the death penalty, he added.

The film 'Guilty' gave an insight into the inner feelings of convicted Sukumaran during his confinement, trial, and admission and the last moments of the life he spent in the prison where he produced about 100 finest artistically exquisite pieces of painting.

He was arrested in Indonesia with other accomplices for carrying heroin as a member of the Bali Nine.

After screening of the movie, a panel discussion was held. Sarah Belal, founder of Justice Project Pakistan, highlighted different aspects of the contemporary criminal laws in Pakistan.

Tahira Abdullah, human rights activist, said that the film was technically good but it was difficult to watch as it entailed human empathy and sentiments.