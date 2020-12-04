Australian government appoints Barrister Jahanzeb Awan as Honorary Consul, Karachi

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Australian government has appointment Barrister Jahanzeb Awan as its new Honorary Consul in Karachi with consular jurisdiction in Sindh, the High Commission in Islamabad said Friday.

Barrister Awan, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, would provide consular assistance to Australians in Sindh on behalf of the Australian High Commission in Islamabad.

The Australian High Commission in a statement issued here said Barrister Awan would liaise with Federal, provincial and local government authorities in Karachi, in particular with those relevant to Australia's consular interests.

He will also promote Australian trade, economic, commercial, cultural, educational, scientific and technological interests in Sindh.

Barrister Awan is a partner and head of litigation at a law firm in Pakistan and specializes in civil, commercial, constitutional and tax matters and appears before the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the High Courts of Sindh, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.

He also serves on the board of various charitable organizations.

