Australian Govt Finalizing Visas For Pakistani Students: Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:38 PM

Australian High Commissioner in Islamabad Dr Geoffery Shaw Friday said that the Australian government was finalizing visas for Pakistani students who had met all the requirements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Australian High Commissioner in Islamabad Dr Geoffery Shaw Friday said that the Australian government was finalizing visas for Pakistani students who had met all the requirements.

"This means when our borders re-open, students will already have visas and can make their travel arrangements," the high commissioner said on Twitter.

The Australian government had announced a number of changes to student visa arrangements to support international students who contribute $40 billion annually and support 250,000 jobs.

The government will recommence granting student visas in all locations lodged outside Australia.

This means when borders re-open, students will already have visas and be able to make arrangements to travel.

Eligibility requirements for a post-study work visa (Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) will be relaxed for applicants who are enrolled with an Australian education provider and have been impacted by COVID-19 and associated travel restrictions. Under these arrangements:Additional time will be given for applicants to provide English language results where COVID-19 has disrupted access to these services. Additional time will also be provided to undertake biometric collection and health checks where COVID-19 has disrupted access to services

