Australian HC Calls On Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 10:28 PM

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins here on Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House

During the meeting, mutual cooperation for the promotion of education, trade, agriculture and tourism came under discussion.

The Governor proposed the establishment of Pak-Australia Technical Centre at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that our students could get advantage of the modern technology of Australia.

The Governor said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially merged areas were blessed with abundance of mines and mineral resources and due to lack of technology, precious marble and other mines and mineral resources are being wasted.

He said the technical centre would help save these precious resources while the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa would also take advantage of the Australian technology.

He said the increase of Australian scholarships for the youth of the province including merged areas would help them to get modern education and technology.

He called for further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries and increase of students scholarship of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The Australian High Commissioner praised the proposal of technical centre, modern technology, students scholarship and said that the his country was working in education, agriculture and other sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and worked on different projects in merged areas.

He said that 15,000 Pakistanis students were getting an education in Australia and was giving scholarships to Pakistani youth including Khyber Pakthunkhwa on merit.

He said increase of students scholarship would be brought under consideration.

