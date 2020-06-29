Australian HC condemns terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Monday condemned the terrorists' attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Monday condemned the terrorists' attack on the pakistan stock exchange in Karachi.

"I strongly condemn the attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange.

My deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims and I wish a speedy recovery for those injured," the High Commissioner said in a tweet.

Four militants, who stormed the building of Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi this morning, were killed by the security forces on the spot. The incident left a police personnel and two security guards dead besides leaving several injured.