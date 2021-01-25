UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian HC Expresses Confidence Over Further Strengthening Of Bilateral Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 11:54 PM

Australian HC expresses confidence over further strengthening of bilateral relations

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Monday expressed his confidence over further strengthening of Pak-Australia relations in future as both countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Monday expressed his confidence over further strengthening of Pak-Australia relations in future as both countries.

In his special message on the eve of Australia Day being celebrated on Jan 26, he said Pak-Australia strong linkages were shown by the more than 80,000 people of Pakistani origin, who now call Australia home.

And many Pakistani students choose to study in Australia's high quality universities and other educational institutions. These young alumni contribute to Pakistan's bright future and build on their links with Australia.

Australia Day was a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the relationship between two great countries Pakistan and Australia.

Australia was one of the first countries to formally recognize the new nation of Pakistan in 1947. Since then, the relationship has strengthened and deepened.

"We have much in common including our shared love of cricket and historical ties which provides a solid foundation to advance the relationship further." Australia was a supporter of Pakistan's prosperity, stability and development. In 2020, Australia has re-oriented its development cooperation to help Pakistan deal with the COVID19 emergency, such as by funding the purchase of ventilators, supporting Ehsaas nutrition centres and assisting women in lockdown.

This has been in addition to our long-running development cooperation to better manage scarce water resources, improve agricultural productivity and promote gender equality, he said.

Growing trade and investment would be critical to the post-pandemic recovery. There was significant potential to unlock in our growing business relationship, particularly in education and agriculture. Australia also offers excellence in innovation, science and technology.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Technology Australia Business Education Water Agriculture Young Women 2020 Love

Recent Stories

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves ‘National Policy fo ..

1 hour ago

Seven children kidnapped from Nigeria orphanage

1 minute ago

Capital police launches crackdown against beggars, ..

1 minute ago

China, India Agree to Speed Up Withdrawal of Troop ..

1 minute ago

US Justice Dept. to Probe if Employees Sought to A ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.