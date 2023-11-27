Australian HC extends best wishes to Pakistan for upcoming three-match series

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The Australian High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, has extended his best wishes to the Pakistan team for the upcoming three-match series in Australia.

“I am enthusiastic about the upcoming three-match Test series between Pakistan and Australia,” the Australian High Commissioner said during a visit to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ahead of Pakistan's encounter with the Australian team.

Mr. Hawkins took the opportunity to meet key players of the Pakistan Test team, including Captain Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Rizwan, and other team members, said in a news release.

Team Director Muhammad Hafeez provided insights into the meticulous preparations underway for the anticipated series. As he played a few shots with the players, Mr. Hawkins reiterated his best wishes for the Pakistan team's visit to Australia.

He emphasized, ‘They won't just be cricketers in Australia; they'll be ambassadors and role models, fostering meaningful connections with their extensive Pakistani and Australian fan base.’

‘I encourage all Pakistanis to show their support for the Shaheens,’ the High Commissioner added.

Expressing eagerness for an exciting contest, Mr. Hawkins highlighted the historic nature of the tour, with the Perth Stadium set to host Pakistan for the first time on December 14.

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will witness the celebrated Boxing Day Test from December 26 to 30, followed by the third and final match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3, 2024.

The Australian High Commissioner concluded, said, ‘We are looking forward to an exciting contest and a glorious Australian summer of cricket.”