Australian HC Neil Hawkins Calls On Governor Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 08:03 PM
Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins on Monday called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed climate change, education, agriculture, dairy sector and promotion of bilateral relations in the field of sports during a meeting at the Governor's House
The Governor Punjab said that Pakistan attaches great importance to bilateral relations with Australia, adding that Pakistan wants to collaborate with Australia to develop agriculture sector on modern lines.
He said Pakistan wants to enhance bilateral relations with Australia in education, livestock, agriculture, science and technology.
He said that a large number of Pakistani students are studying in Australian universities.
The Governor Punjab hailed the Australian government's initiative of giving scholarships to Pakistani students.
Sardar Saleem Haider Further said climate change is a big problem and underscored the need that Australia and Pakistan should work together to deal with it.
The Governor Punjab said Australian support for the promotion of cricket and hockey is commendable, adding that the hockey team will be invited to the Governor's House after October 10. He said that the Australian High Commissioner will also be invited on this occasion.
Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins said that work is being done on projects in the field of agriculture and farming in Punjab. Neil Hawkins said that there is a need to expand the trade sector between Pakistan and Australia.
