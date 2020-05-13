UrduPoint.com
Australian HC Shows Love For Pakistani Iftar Recipes With Self-made Chana Chaat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:03 PM

Australian HC shows love for Pakistani Iftar recipes with self-made Chana Chaat

Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Wednesday expressing his love for Pakistani cuisine prepared Chana Chaat, a popular traditional Iftar recipe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Wednesday expressing his love for Pakistani cuisine prepared Chana Chaat, a popular traditional Iftar recipe.

Turning to Twitter, Dr Shaw shared with his followers a video of himself preparing Chana Chaat as "his first experience of Pakistani cooking".

Wearing black apron with logo of Australian government, Dr Shaw appeared delighted in his home kitchen as he mixed the ingredients including boiled chickpeas, onions, tomatoes and coriander like a pro.

"It is light and refreshing, and a perfect way to celebrate Ramazan," High Commissioner said in the video.

"While we practice social distancing this Ramazan, it is good to find small ways to mark this holy month with family and community," he added.

