Australian HC Stresses Stronger Cooperation In Agriculture With Pakistan

Published September 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mr. Neil Hawkins, visited Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) and held an interactive session with agricultural scientists on Tuesday. Dr. Nazim Hussain, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, welcomed the dignitaries.

Mr. Hawkins praised the participants for their contributions and encouraged stronger Pakistan–Australia collaboration in agriculture to better support farming communities. He also planted a sapling at the university and was presented with traditional Multani gifts, including an ajrak, blue pottery, and a shield commemorating BZU’s 50th golden jubilee celebrations.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Labar Hussain highlighted the adverse effects of rising temperatures on mangoes and other crops, stressing the importance of value addition in mangoes and tomatoes. The discussions centered on climate change, farmers’ resilience, agricultural economy impacts, causes of low productivity, and strategies for improvement.

Key participants shared insights, including Dr. Najam-ul-Haq, Director ORIC, who focused on academia–industry linkages; Dr. Muhammad Farooq, Director QEC, who outlined ongoing projects; and Prof. Dr. Anwar Shah, who spoke about food losses.

Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Director Institute of Agronomy, discussed climate adaptation measures, while Dr. Waqas Malik highlighted issues in cotton and the importance of GM cotton. Dr. Mubashar Hussain underlined the role of barley and millet in cropping systems, and Dr. Azra Yasmeen explained the role of biostimulants under climate stress. Experts from Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad also contributed to the dialogue.

Later, the High Commissioner presented Australian souvenirs to Professor Dr. Nazim Hussain, Registrar Ejaz Ahmad, and Dr. Najam-ul-Haq.

