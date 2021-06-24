UrduPoint.com
Australian High Commission Delegation Visits Bagh-e-Jinnah

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 04:45 PM

Australian High Commission delegation visits Bagh-e-Jinnah

A delegation of Australian High Commission Thursday visited Bagh-e-Jinnah and appreciated the care of centuries old trees and heritage in the public park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A delegation of Australian High Commission Thursday visited Bagh-e-Jinnah and appreciated the care of centuries old trees and heritage in the public park.

According to the Parks and Horticulture Authority officials, the delegation was led by Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw. Other members of the delegation were high commissioner's wife, police officers and others.

Tourism Deputy Director Ayesha and Tourism In-charge Walled City Muhammad Javed briefed the delegation about the park.

The delegation also visited Quaid-i-Azam library and witnessed centuries old trees.

Dr Geoffrey Shaw said that Bagh-e-Jinnah was among the best gardens in the world. He said,"Old trees and historical places in the park mesmerise the visitors."The delegation was provided scientific information about trees, plants and flowers.

