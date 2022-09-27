UrduPoint.com

Australian High Commission Delegation Visits Government College University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Australian High Commission's First Secretary Development Katherine Twomey visited Government College University (GCU) here on Tuesday

She met with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi and discussed various research and cooperation opportunities of GCU with Australian universities.

Australian High Commission water specialist Abu Rehan, GCU Sustainable Development Study Center Director Prof Dr Faiza Sharif and Academic Planning & External Links Director Dr. Hafiz Haider Ali were also present.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi told the delegation about the initiatives and research being done by the GCU Lahore regarding climate change, and expressed his intention to strengthen research culture in collaboration with Australian researchers.

Later, the delegation also inspected the on-campus groundwater replenishment project launched by GCU Lahore in collaboration with World Wide Fund (WWF)-Pakistan to artificially accelerate the groundwater recharge in Lahore for future generations.

