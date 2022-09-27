UrduPoint.com

Australian High Commissioner Calls On Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Australian High Commissioner calls on Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins called on Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad at HEC Secretariat on Tuesday and discussed areas of potential collaboration between Pakistani and Australian higher education institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins called on Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad at HEC Secretariat on Tuesday and discussed areas of potential collaboration between Pakistani and Australian higher education institutions.

Adviser (Global Engagement) HEC, Awais Ahmed and Director General (Human Resource Development) HEC, Ms. Aayesha Ikram were also present.

Talking to the High Commissioner, the Chairman shed light on HEC's role in the promotion of higher education and research in the country.

He also highlighted the scope of collaboration between the higher education institutions of Pakistan and Australia. He said that academic leaders of the two countries need to work together on joint programmes and find solutions to the future challenges.

The two sides also discussed the need for research collaboration in the global challenges of climate change and food security.

The High Commissioner revealed that they are keen on increasing the number of Pakistani students and scholars in Australia. He also revealed that around 100,000 Pakistanis are currently residing in Australia, making it an ideal situation for Pakistani students to pursue their higher education in Australia as they will have necessary support there.

He appreciated the progress Pakistan has made in agricultural research. He also appreciated the role of Pakistan's higher education sector in providing educational opportunities to Afghan youth and making efforts to establish peace in the region.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed mentioned the plan of establishing a sports university in Pakistan. The High Commissioner expressed his full support for the sports university. He also desired that efforts must be made for revival of hockey in Pakistan.

